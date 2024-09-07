Pak: Jamaat-e-Islami chief warns govt of 'consequences' on non-implementation of Rawalpindi Agreement

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 : Pakistan's Jammat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman issued a warning to the government and warned that they will be held accountable for the consequences if the 'Rawalpindi Agreement' is not implemented, ARY News reported.

ARY News reported that Rehman was speaking at a membership campaign ceremony in Lahore on Friday, where he said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif must not complain about the actions his party would take if the agreement does not materialise. He added that the date of implementation is 16 days away.

Rehman said that the public will not bear with the burden of taxes and rules imposed by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and rulers, ARY News reported.

He said that he has consultations going on with business communities about a 3-day nationwide strike, as per the ARY News report.

Rehman added that it was due to his party's efforts that the government of Pakistan's Punjab government reduced the power taxes and said that the actual cost of electricity must be uniformly implemented across all states in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

He further urged the government to abate their luxuries and accused the previous governments- PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz), PPP (Pakistan People's Party) and Imran Khan's party- PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) of protecting the Independent Power Producers. He also said that he will continue his movement until fair policies are implemented across the country, ARY News reported.

Earlier on August 13, Rehman announced another protest, days after his party deferred its two-week-long protest in Rawalpindi, as reported by Geo News.

Earlier in July, Jamaat-I-Islami Pakistan held a sit-in in Rawalpindi and called on the government to revise its policy on electricity to provide relief to the citizens of Pakistan. The members of the parliamentary committee also highlighted the need for a system to be set up for addressing the over-employment of the workforce within the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

