Pak journo shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Islamabad, Oct 24 Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif has been shot dead in Kenya, his wife confirmed on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique, said: "I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.

"Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in ur prayers."

Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan's High Commission in Kenya were ascertaining information from the authorities, Dawn news reported.

Condolences poured in from politic and colleagues on the journalist's death.

President Arif Alvi termed Sharif's death a loss for journalism and Pakistan.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and Senator Azam Swati also said they were shocked and devastated by the news of the journalist's death.

ARY News host Kashif Abbasi tweeted: "My brother, my friend my colleague Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya..I still can't believe it. It's beyond heart breaking. This is just wrong.. This is painful."

"Arshad Sharif, not just a colleague, a brother, is no more. From Islamabad to Moscow, from Dunya News to ARY, I've not known a finer gentleman. Shot dead. Too young. Too brutally," Hum News anchorperson Meher Bokhari tweeted.

Journalists Kamran Khan and Shahbaz Rana called for an investigation into Sharif's killing, reports Dawn news.

Earlier this year, police had booked Sharif, ARY Digital Network President and CEO Salman Iqbal, Head of News and Current Affairs Ammad Yousaf, anchorperson Khawar Ghumman and a producer for sedition over a controversial interview by PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill broadcast on the channel on August 8.

A day later, the Interior Ministry had cancelled the channel's no-objection certificate citing "adverse reports from agencies" as the reason behind the decisionthat was later reversed after an order of the Sindh High Court.

Subsequently, Sharif had left the country, Dawn news reported.

The ARY Network had later announced it had "parted ways" with Sharif.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor