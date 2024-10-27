Pak: JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman renews call for fresh elections

Punjab [Pakistan], October 27 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday reiterated his demand for fresh elections, asserting that the current assembly lacks legitimacy.

Addressing party workers in Khushab, he emphasised the urgent need for new elections, criticising the existing government's management of the country, Dawn reported.

"At present, it's a case of putting the cart before the horse," he remarked, highlighting his party's ongoing role as part of the opposition.

Fazlur Rehman reaffirmed JUI-F's commitment to remaining in opposition and indicated that the party has been actively engaged in discussions regarding recent constitutional amendments alongside other opposition groups.

In his remarks on the recent change of command in the Supreme Court, the JUI-F leader expressed optimism for a "constructive term" under Chief Justice Yahya Afridi. However, he declined to comment on the tenure of the outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, stating, "Since he has completed his term, further comments serve no purpose."

Earlier in Sargodha, while addressing supporters and the media, Fazlur Rehman emphasised that the Federal Shariat Court's ruling mandating an interest-free economy was final and predicted a transition to this system by 2028, reported Dawn.

Responding to a question regarding jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, he stated that it was premature to speculate on any possible discussions or meetings.

Fazal praised the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, calling it a positive development from an economic perspective. He urged all political factions to unite for the improvement of the economy.

When questioned about potential plans for a new constitutional amendment, the JUI-F chief stated that he was unaware of such developments, Dawn reported.

He firmly declared that his party would oppose any attempts to include the text of the 26th Amendment in future legislation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor