Pak minister escapes unhurt in gun attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday escaped an attack unhurt on his car by a crowd in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Darra Adam Khel area.

In a tweet, the minister said he was returning from his native Kohat, where he had gone in connection with Sunday's local government elections when he was "attacked" and fired upon by a crowd, Dawn reported.

"[I] miraculously remained safe, though [my] driver was injured who was administered medical aid," Faraz wrote, thanking the people for their wishes.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also said Faraz's car had been fired upon in Darra Adam Khel. He said while Faraz had remained safe in the incident, his driver had been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

He said Faraz's vehicle had passed from the area when some groups that oppose the merger of tribal areas with KP were staging a protest. The protesters threw stones at the minister's car but he remained safe.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor