Pak: Muslim 'wife' sent to safe house in Mirpur Khas for living with Hindu man

A Muslim woman was recently sent to a safe house in Sindh's Mirpur Khas after the third judicial magistrate of the region on Thursday remanded her purported Hindu husband in police custody.

The Muslim woman was apprehended after she was picked up by police in a raid with her husband, Anil Kumar in their apartment in Zubaida Heights, located on Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad road on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

The couple was produced in the court to record their statements later.

Natasha, the woman who was sent to the safe house stated that she was Anil's wife and had been living with him for some years.

However, she further stated that Anil had promised her that he would embrace Islam soon. Police also detained three other persons, Dinesh, Bharat and Haresh, during the raid alongside two.

Anil was arrested in the Hameedpura locality of the city, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

