Pak opposition parties flay Imran Khan govt over passing of Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021

Pakistan's opposition parties rebuked the PTI government over the passing of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 also known as 'mini-budget' and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Taking to Twitter PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said "Yesterday [Thursday] was a black day in country's parliamentary history as the government imposed a mini-budget on the people already reeling under [a] historic price hike," reported The Express Tribune.

Shehbaz lashed at the PTI-led government and added that the people would not forgive the PTI for making their lives miserable. "The masses will bury them [PTI] with the power of their vote. It's only a matter of time."

The PML-N leader also mentioned the increase in the electricity tariff and lamented the increase of Rs 4.30 per unit in the tariff.

"The PTI government remains insensitive to the plight of the people whose lives it has already made hell," he added.

Questioning the intentions of the PTI government he said, "This regime only listens to and protects the interests of its financiers and donors."

Not only Shehbaz but other senior leaders of the PML-N party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, also chided the governance of the current regime.

Senior Leader of PML-N Abbasi, while addressing a news conference in Islamabad, said that the bills in the National Assembly were passed in haste and said the government is handing over the economic keys of Pakistan to IMF, reported The Express Tribune.

Iqbal also blamed the government for playing foul in the passing of the bills and said that the SBP bill was "in violation of all the rules and regulations".

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also made a strong statement against the passing of the bills saying, "There will be a tsunami of inflation [after the passage of the mini-budget],"

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor