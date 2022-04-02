Pak orders commission to probe foreign conspiracy behind no-confidence motion against Imran

Islamabad, April 2 Pakistan Law Minister Fawad Chaudhry has ordered a commission to probe the foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Samaa TV reported.

Chaudhry, who is the minister for information and broadcasting, was given the additional charge of law minister on Friday.

The commission will look into the foreign interference to topple the government in Pakistan and present its report.

Chaudhry also ordered the transfers of at least a dozen key legal officers in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court to investigate the letter, which the prime minister waved at a rally, Samaa TV reported.

The application filed by advocate Naeem ul Hasan requested the court to form a commission comprising top supreme court judges or the chief justices of provincial high courts.

The applicant cited the commission formed by the Supreme Court to probe the memogate scandal in 2011, and requested for a similar commission.

He urged the court to stop the vote on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly until the commission concluded its investigation.

Chaudhry got the additional charge of law minister after the resignation of Farogh Naseem was approved by PM Khan.

Chaudhry announced Friday that he will use the position to go after Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz have "become" self-appointed prime minister and chief minister while they are out on bail, he added

"We will urge the court to start proceedings for the bail cancellations of both, Shehbaz and Hamza," he said.

