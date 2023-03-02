Pak PM appoints Ramesh Singh Arora as ambassador-at-large for Kartarpur Corridor

Islamabad, March 2 Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora as the ambassador-at-large for the Kartarpur Corridor.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, Arora will work on the position in an honorary capacity, Samaa TV reported.

He is also the central general secretary for the PML-N's Minorities Wing.

Arora said Kartarpur Corridor is a pathway of peace whose state-of-the-art infrastructure provides all kinds of facilities to the yatrees visiting from all over the world, Samaa TV reported.

He said being the ambassador-at-large, he would promote the soft image of the Kartarpur Corridor, which is a symbol of interfaith harmony.

"The Pakistani nation is a peace loving nation, and we invite Sikhs and Hindus from all over the world, including India, to come and visit Kartarpur," he stressed.

Arora said the number of local visitors to the visa-free corridor, located in the Shakargarh tehsil of Narowal district, has increased in a bid to meet and greet the Sikhs and Hindus visiting from India.

Commenting on the criticism that Kartarpur has failed to attract much traffic, the PML-N leader said that it was the responsibility of the Indian authorities to allow more yatrees to cross over to Kartarpur Corridor, Samaa TV reported.

The 4 km-long corridor provides visa-free access to Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on the Pakistani side.

