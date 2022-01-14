Pak PM Imran Khan to attend Beijing Olympics opening ceremony despite West's Boycott

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the scheduled Beijing Winter Olympic ceremony next month despite the West's Boycott.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next month to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics and hold discussions on bilateral ties between the two countries, according to News International.

The announcement that PM Imran Khan will attend the event follows a boycott announced by Western countries.

The US, Britain, Australia, and Canada have announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, while North Korea was the latest country to pull out, citing the pandemic.

Though athletes from around the world will travel to compete in the four-yearly event, no dignitaries from these western countries are expected to watch the games.

Western countries ranging from the US have boycotted the Beijing Olympics citing China's poor human rights record in the recent past ranging from actions against Uyghurs and Tibetians.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Beijing for a three-day official visit -- from February 3 to 5 -- at the invitation of the Chinese leadership. During his visit, he will hold important meetings with China's top leadership, said the spokesperson during his weekly news briefing in the federal capital, according to News International.

