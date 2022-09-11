Pak PM to attend the UNGA in New York on Sep 19

Washington, Sep 11 Pakistan Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif along with other senior officials is expected to arrive in New York on September 19 to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, UN sources told Dawn.

Sharif is scheduled to address the General Assembly on September 23 and is expected to return to Pakistan the same evening.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Federal Minister for Broadcasting and Information Maryam Aurangzeb will accompany Sharif.

The delegation will also include the Foreign Secretary and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments, Dawn reported.

The Pakistan Prime Minister is expected to attend the inaugural session of the UN General Assembly on September 20, a day after he reaches New York. The same day, he will address a summit meeting on education reforms, which will also consider how to deal with the pandemic's negative impact on education.

Sharif will attend two more meetings on food insecurity and climate change, Dawn reported.

Bhutto and Khar will travel to Washington on September 25 for bilateral meetings with US officials. They are expected to stay in the US capital until September 27.

While the visit to the United Nations has its own significance, one major item on the Prime Minister's agenda a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden is still undecided.

This year's General Assembly is particularly significant because this will be the first in-person summit of world leaders at the UN since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 sessions were converted into virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor