Pak PML-N leader Ishaq Dar urges govt for clear strategy amid terrorism surge

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 : Leader of the House in the Senate and PML-N leader, Ishaq Dar, pressed the caretaker government for a "clear-cut programme" to address the recent surge in terrorism during Monday's Senate session, Dawn reported.

Dar emphasised the need for a comprehensive understanding of the historical context, analysing facts and figures from the past 15 to 20 years.

The escalation in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, follows the end of the ceasefire between the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the government in November.

Earlier this month, the surge in terrorist attacks was attributed by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq to the Taliban government in Afghanistan. He highlighted a 60 per cent increase in terrorism and a 500 per cent spike in suicide bombings since the Afghan Taliban assumed power in August 2021.

Simultaneously, the government initiated the deportation of all illegal immigrants, clarifying that the drive is not targeted at any specific ethnicity.

In the session, Dar urged relevant officials, including the interior minister, to present detailed insights into the situation over the years, pinpointing peaks, declines, and reasons for the current spike.

In Friday's Senate session, Dar said: "I will very humbly request the relevant individuals, the interior minister and the government to kindly formulate and present a clear-cut programme [on tackling the recent terrorism spike] in this House," Dawn reported.

He underscored the urgency, expressing concern over the three-month waiting period for a regular government and the potential for further incidents during this time.

"Give the facts and figures of the past 15 or 20 years so we know [...] let everybody know in this House what was the [situation] in 2010 or 2008, when it peaked, when it declined, and why this spike occurred again," the PML-N leader said.

Advocating for a collective and efficient response, Dar called for officials to dedicate significant time and conduct an in-camera session to brief members on the history of terrorism in the country.

"We will need to adopt a clear-cut roadmap and I think the arrival of a regular government cannot be awaited. Three months is a long time and how many more [terrorism] incidents will take place?" Dar asked.

He criticised previous policies without naming specific individuals, lambasting attempts at reconciliation with the TTP and engagement with the Taliban government in Kabul.

Dar questioned the decision to release hardened criminals, emphasising the impact on the common man and the nation's fate. He called for accountability, suggesting those involved in the events should be questioned or made to apologise on national TV.

Dar stressed the importance of acknowledging mistakes and not repeating detrimental cycles in dealing with terrorism, Dawn reported

