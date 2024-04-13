Pak: Police denounce 'fake propaganda' after video of policemen being beaten up goes viral

Lahore [Pakistan], April 13 : The Punjab Police found themselves embroiled in a controversy as videos circulated on social media purportedly showing Pakistan Army officers engaged in altercations with cops in Bahawalnagar, Dawn reported.

Responding to the uproar, the Punjab Police issued a statement on X denouncing what they termed as "fake propaganda."

"This matter in Bahawalnagar, which went viral on social media, has been taken out of context and exaggerated," the police said in a statement on X.

The videos, which surfaced a day earlier, depicted individuals clad in army uniforms allegedly assaulting police officials in Bahawalnagar. One clip showed a man with a bloody nose sitting on the ground, while another depicted army personnel forcing policemen to kneel in a queue. Reports suggested that the incident stemmed from police confiscating an illegal weapon from a soldier's relative.

However, the authenticity of the clips could not be independently verified by Dawn.com.

Politicians, including PTI leader Hammad Azhar and PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, expressed outrage over the incident.

https://twitter.com/Hammad_Azhar/status/1778139472976109976

Azhar went as far as stating that the Punjab police chief should have resigned immediately following the episode, accusing the provincial government of trivialising the matter. Hasan called for a transparent and comprehensive inquiry, insisting that the report should be made public without any alterations.

In response, the police clarified that the situation was being misrepresented to imply a conflict between the Pakistan Army and Punjab Police. They revealed that both institutions had launched a joint investigation upon the videos going viral, and after reviewing the facts, the matter was peacefully resolved. Emphasizing their cooperation in combating terrorism and crime in the province, the police urged social media users not to spread false propaganda, according to Dawn.

A video shared on the Punjab Police's X account showed police and military officials chanting slogans in support of the Pakistan Army. However, the statement did not elaborate on the circumstances depicted in the video. Further details were sought from officials in the area by Dawn.com.

It was disclosed that an FIR had been registered at Bahawalnagar's Madrasa police station on April 10, based on a complaint filed by Inspector Saifullah. The FIR cited violations of Section 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 155C of the Police Order 2002. Saifullah, the new Madrasa station house officer (SHO), alleged misconduct by former SHO Rizwan Abbas and other officers, accusing them of wrongful confinement and mishandling a case, Dawn reported.

