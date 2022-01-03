Pak reports highest Covid cases in over 2 months

New Delhi, Jan 3 Pakistan has recorded its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since October 30, 2021 as 708 infections were detected during the last 24 hours, official data revealed on Monday.

On October 30, the country reported 733 cases, Geo news reported citing figures issued by the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

The statistics suggested that 45,643 diagnostic tests were conducted overnight, during which 708 people tested positive for the virus.

The latest infections pushed the positivity ratio of the country to 1.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, two patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 28,943, while 144 patients recuperated, which placed the number of total recoveries at 1,257,168

According to NCOC, the total number of cases reported so far has reached 1,297,235, while the deaths stood at 28,943 and the number of active cases is 11,124.

