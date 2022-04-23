Pak Senate Chairman Sanjrani likely to administer oath to Punjab new CM

Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will administer the oath to Punjab province's newly elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday after the Lahore High Court asked President Arif Alvi to nominate a representative for the purpose, local media reported citing sources.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place today at the Governor House and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to attend the event.

After receiving the Lahore High Court order, President Alvi sought advice from the PM Office, Geo TV reported citing sources.

Upon this, the Pakistan PM suggested Sadiq Sanjrani as a representative to administer the oath to Hamza Shehbaz.

A day earlier, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had directed the President to nominate a representative to administer the oath of Punjab's new CM, reported Geo TV.

Chief Justice Bhatti further stated that Governor cannot refuse to administer the oath and also directed the court office to inform the President.

These developments came after the newly elected Punjab CM filed a petition against Governor Sarfaraz Cheema's refusal to fulfil his constitutional duty.

On April 17, the Punjab Governor cancelled the oath-taking ceremony due to the ruckus situation created a day earlier in the assembly during the CM election, as reported by Geo TV.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Cheema has been shifted to the Services Hospital in Lahore after his health condition started deteriorating at Sehri. Currently, Cheema is undergoing various diagnostic tests at the hospital, the sources added.

( With inputs from ANI )

