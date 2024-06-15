Pak: Senior police officer, his son sent to 3-day physical remand in robbery case

Karachi [Pakistan], June 15 : A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and his son have been placed on a three-day physical remand in an alleged robbery case in Karachi's Gulshan Iqbal area, as reported by ARY News.

A judicial magistrate's court in Karachi granted the physical remand after allegations surfaced against DSP Zafar and his son regarding their involvement in the robbery. The court instructed the police to thoroughly investigate the accused and present a progress report during the next hearing.

According to the investigating officer, DSP Zafar's son allegedly used his father's police vehicle during the commission of the crime. Furthermore, one accomplice remains at large and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

"The court has instructed the investigation officer to submit a progress report at the next hearing and has granted police custody of the accused for further investigation," a judicial source confirmed to ARY News.

Local authorities took action following the robbery incident involving a police vehicle assigned to DSP Zafar, which was allegedly used during the commission of the crime in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Additionally, Abbas, a citizen captured in CCTV footage purportedly assisting the robbers, was also initially detained for questioning. However, he was later released after providing his statement to the police.

It was revealed during the investigation that the perpetrators had tampered with the number plate of the police vehicle used in the robbery.

"I am a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and was approached by the policemen to assist them in loading items into the police vehicle," Abbas clarified in his statement to the authorities.

This incident comes amidst heightened scrutiny of police conduct in Karachi, with recent cases highlighting instances of law enforcement personnel being implicated in criminal activities.

Earlier, an under-training DSP, Umair Tariq Bajari, along with other law enforcement officials, was found guilty in the Orangi Town heist, further underscoring concerns regarding police integrity and accountability.

The Karachi Police West apprehended DSP Umair Tariq Bajari for his direct involvement in the Orangi Town heist, where serious allegations were levelled against him and his team following a thorough police investigation, ARY News reported.

