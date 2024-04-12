Pak: Sindh CM blames previous caretaker govt for surge in street crimes, abductions

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 12 : Blaming the previous caretaker government, again for the deteriorating law and order situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that for the rising incidents of street crimes, extortion, and abductions in the province particularly in Karachi, it is them who are solely responsible, reported Geo News.

However, the claims made by Murad Ali Shah were rejected by the former caretaker home minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz.

According to Geo News, CM Shah made the statement while speaking to the reporters after visiting the Trauma Centre in Karachi to inquire about the health of those injured in a road accident while en route to the Shah Noorani shrine.

The chief minister further claimed that the law and order situation had deteriorated as a result of the caretaker government's substantial overhaul of the police department ahead of the general elections on February 8.

In response to robbery and abduction occurrences in other parts of the province, CM Shah stated that his newly formed government has successfully eliminated several dacoits in the Katcha area.

Many bandits have been arrested while injured. He went on to say that the police and Rangers were working together to catch dacoits in Kashmore's Katcha district.

He also stated that during the targeted operations in Karachi, a large number of street criminals were detained. Shah stated that in 2008 when there was no PPP government in Sindh, the International Crime Index listed Karachi as the world's seventh most dangerous city.

"But we restored law and order after coming into power and when we left the government in 2023, the same city of Karachi had improved its ranking and was ranked 128th on the same Index," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor