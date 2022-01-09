Pak Tableeghi Jamaat preacher slammed for attending gangster's memorial service

New Delhi, Jan 9 Photos of renowned Pakistani Islamic preacher Tariq Jamil weeping and praying at a memorial service last week for Taji Khokhar, a Rawalpindi gangster, have created outrage online, the Friday Times reported.

In addition to being a frequent television and media presence, Jamil is also affiliated with the proselytising organisation Tableeghi Jamaat, the report said.

Taji Khokhar, known for the allegations of criminal activities and land-grabbing against him, as well as his controversial allegiance to the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor