Pak Tableeghi Jamaat preacher slammed for attending gangster's memorial service
By IANS | Published: January 9, 2022 02:36 PM2022-01-09T14:36:04+5:302022-01-09T14:50:06+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 9 Photos of renowned Pakistani Islamic preacher Tariq Jamil weeping and praying at a memorial service last week for Taji Khokhar, a Rawalpindi gangster, have created outrage online, the Friday Times reported.
In addition to being a frequent television and media presence, Jamil is also affiliated with the proselytising organisation Tableeghi Jamaat, the report said.
Taji Khokhar, known for the allegations of criminal activities and land-grabbing against him, as well as his controversial allegiance to the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party
