Pakistan: 1 killed, 5 missing after passenger van plunges into River Indus in Gilgit

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], July 24 : One person was killed and five went missing after a passenger van plunged into the River Indus in Gilgit, officials said on Monday, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

A spokesperson for the district administration, Mazhar Maghul, told Dawn that the incident occurred at seven in the morning near the Sasi area of the Haramosh Valley.

He added that a van carrying tourists from Rajanpur, Punjab lost control due to the driver’s error and subsequently plunged into the Indus River.

Upon receiving information about the accident, rescue teams arrived at the scene and recovered mobile phones, a gas cylinder, and men’s shoes from the spot.

A station house officer (SHO) at a local police station, Muhammad Hussain, said that the family was travelling from Skardu to Gilgit in separate vehicles.

He said that one of the cars made it all the way to Jaglot while the other met with an accident near Sasi, Haramosh and fell into the river, according to Dawn.

The SHO said one body had been recovered from Alam Bridge, which connects Gilgit-Skardu road with the Karakoram Highway, and handed over to the family.

The SHO while quoting the victim’s brother, said that six people were travelling in the vehicle, adding that a search was underway for the missing passengers.

A Gilgit-bound car on July 15 plunged into a deep ravine in the Shaitan Pari area of Lower Kohistan district, resulting in the death of four people, including a woman, and leaving one person critically injured.

Police had confirmed that the bodies of all four victims, who were from Skardu, were sent to their respective villages, according to Dawn.

