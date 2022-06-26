Pakistan: 1 killed, 8 injured in gun, bomb attack in Jacobabad

One person was killed and eight were hurt, including two policemen in a missed gun and bomb attack on Frontier Constabulary (FC) vehicle in Jacobabad on Saturday.

The attack was carried out by a lone terrorist at the Mauladad level-crossing in Jacobabad. The attacker was caught by people and handed over to the police, reported Dawn.

Officials at the Saddar police station said the attacker, later identified as Mohammad Usman, missed the target because the FC vehicle was moving at a fast speed. No one riding the vehicle sustained any harm, they said.

The suspect, Mohammad Usman, was caught by residents of the nearby Garhi Sabayo village while he was trying to flee the site amid scare and panic caused by the firing and blast, the police said. He is said to be a resident of Balochistan, they added, reported Dawn.

"The people severely beat him up before handing him over to the police," they said.

They said that the suspect first opened fire on the FC vehicle and then threw a hand grenade on it. He, however, missed the target, they added.

All the persons wounded in the attack were taken to the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Science (JIMS) for treatment.

Balochistan has long demanded independence from Pakistan, and the multi-billion-dollar China-initiated One Belt One Road (OBOR) Project has further inflamed passions. The Baloch, who are opposing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as part of OBOR, are facing oppression and genocide by the Pakistan Army.

There are uncounted incidents of enforced disappearances and killings of Baloch political activists, intellectuals and students by the Pakistani security forces and secret agencies.

A large number of Baloch youth and political activists have migrated abroad to save their lives. They have been raising their concerns on international platforms, but there is no ray of hope.

