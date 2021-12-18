Pakistan: 12 dead in Karachi blast

At least 12 people died and dozens were injured in a blast in Pakistan's Sindh province on Saturday afternoon.

The explosion took place in Karachi's Shershah area, Pakistan Urdu news channel Samaa reported. Reportedly, a building that hosted a bank partially collapsed in the blast.

The Pakistani publication said that police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and the injured have been moved to a nearby hospital.

Media reports said that several people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble.

The nature of the blast is being determined by the police who is investigating the blast.

Some Pakistani media reports suggest the incident occurred due to gas leakage or detonation of explosives.

( With inputs from ANI )

