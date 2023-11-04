Pakistan: 14 Soldiers killed as terrorists target security forces vehicles in Gwadar

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 : At least 14 Pakistani soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked two vehicles carrying security forces in Pakistan's Gwadar, Pakistan-based Geo News reported citing military's media wing.

On Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists attacked the security convoy when it was moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district. The military wing said that the sanitization operation was being conducted and the perpetrators of "this heinous act will be hunted down [and] brought to justice," Geo News reported.

According to ISPR, the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan, according to the report. Pakistan's Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani condemned the terrorist attack on security convoy.

Taking to X, Jilani stated, "Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on our soldiers which resulted in the martyrdom of 14 brave sons of the soil. Such acts are utterly reprehensible. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against terrorists."

Earlier on October 29, two soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Awaran district of Pakistan's Balochistan, Pakistan-based ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The soldiers who were killed in the exchange of fire were Naib Subedar Asif Irfan (37), a resident of District Okara and Sepoy Irfan Ali (22), a resident of district Sargodha, according to ARY News report.

According to the ISPR press release, the soldiers reached the terrorist's location and killed them while two others got injured. During the exchange of fire, two soldiers were killed, according to ARY News report.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks in recent months as the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and other terror groups have intensified their attacks against security forces. The rise in TTP attacks has intensified its attacks against security forces after its ceasefire with the Pakistan government ended in November last year.

In a report released in October, Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said that 386 security personnel lost their lives in the first nine months of 2023, reaching an eight-year high, according to Geo News report.

In the third quarter of 2023, some 445 people were killed and 440 others were injured from 190 terror attacks and counter-terror operations, Geo News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for nearly 94 per cent of all fatalities and 89 per cent of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations recorded during this time.

