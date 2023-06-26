Pakistan: 17-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered in Okara

Punjab [Pakistan], June 26 : A seventeen-year-old girl was gang-raped and then murdered on the premises of Saddar, Okara, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the brother of the teenage victim said that many boys in the village abducted her from the home.

He also claimed that the boys raped her before murdering her and hanging her body from a tree, as per ARY News.

Furthermore, police took the body into their custody and a probe is underway.

Earlier, a TikToker girl was allegedly gang raped by three men in the Matiari district of Sindh.

As per media reports, the TikToker girl was called by some men to New Saeedabad Tehsil of Sindh's Matiari district where they allegedly gang raped her. The girl has laid allegations against Waqas Mallah and his friends of raping her, as per ARY News.

The police have lodged a case against the suspects, however, no arrest was made so far. The victim girl complained about police incompetency to arrest the accused persons. She also said that she is receiving repeated threats from the accused.

In another incident, a girl from Lahore was 'gang-raped' by three men and her friend which whom she came into contact through the popular video-sharing application TikTok, according to ARY News

In her complaint, the girl told the police that she was befriended by a boy, Shiraz, through the TikTok application around twenty days ago. Later, the boy called her to the Samanabad area. Upon reaching there, the boy asked her to sit in the car, inside which two men were already present.

The girl has claimed that she was gang-raped by all three men at gunpoint inside the vehicle, reported ARY News.

