Pakistan: 2 policemen injured in blast at ex-CJP's Lahore residence

Lahore [Pakistan], December 21 : Two policemen were injured in a blast at former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar's Lahore residence on Wednesday, according to the police, Dawn newspaper reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

According to media channels, the explosion took place in the garage. Photos of a damaged black car were also aired on TV.

A statement from the Punjab police said provincial police chief Usman Anwar had taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from Lahore's capital city police officer.

He also directed that the injured cops be provided with the best possible medical treatment.

The Punjab police said: "The ex-CJP's family members are completely safe." The police statement added that the Punjab IG had directed for the incident to be investigated from all aspects and senior police officials were present on the scene.

The statement also said that constables Amir and Khurram sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A statement from provincial emergency service spokesperson Farooq Ahmed said Rescue 1122 teams were immediately dispatched to the scene after an emergency call and treated the injured.

A subsequent statement from the police said senior officials surveilled the spot.

"According to the preliminary investigation, it is a malicious attempt to spread fear and terror in the country by its enemies," it quoted the Punjab police spokesperson as saying, adding that the possibility of foreign involvement could not be ruled out, as per Dawn.

As per the statement, there was no loss of life in the incident and the evidence from the scene was being investigated, further saying that the culprits would be traced soon.

Justice Nisar was a judge of the apex court since February 18, 2010. Before that, he was a judge of the Lahore High Court, according to Dawn.

Before being appointed as a judge, he was a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA). He was elected as secretary general of the LHCBA in 1991. He was elevated as the judge of the high court on May 22, 1998, and of the Supreme Court on February 18, 2010.

Justice Nisar was sworn in as the top judge on December 31, 2016 and hanged his robes on January 17, 2019.

