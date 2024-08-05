Pakistan: 3 killed, 4 injured due to heavy rains in Tank district

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], August 5 : An incident occurred due to heavy rain in the Kot-Murtaza area of Tank District in Dera Ismail Khan, resulting inthe loss of three lives and leaving four others injured, ARY News reported

The roof of three rooms in a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, due to which a woman and her two children died while four other family members got injured.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the site and retrieved the bodies and injured, as per ARY News.

The deceased were identified as Asma Bibi wife of Rehman, her daughter Sadia Bibi and son Waheed Ullah while the injured included Rehman and his three sons named Naseeb Ullah, Irfan and Asmat Ullah.

The bodies and injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital Tank after administering first aid to them on the spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Tank district and suburbs were receiving heavy torrential rains. The Tank-South Waziristan road has also been closed to traffic due to a flood-like situation in streams and Nullahs.

The flood alert has also been issued and all the departments concerned, including Rescue 1122 were directed to remain on high alert.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast predicting heavy rainfall in Karachi from August 4 to 7, Geo News reported.

According to the weather department, the monsoon system will bring light to heavy rain, with some areas potentially receiving up to 100mm of rainfall.

The department has warned that most parts of the city can expect rainfall between 40mm to 60mm, with some areas possibly breaking records.

According to the weather office, the urban metropolis is also likely to experience rain showers on Saturday.

