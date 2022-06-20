Pakistan: 4 social activists killed in North Waziristan

At least four volunteers of a social organisation were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at their car in Pakistan's North Waziristan district on Sunday, a local media reported.

District Police and residents said that unidentified men on two motorcycles opened fire on a moving car in the Haiderkhel area of Mirali tehsil, Dawn reported.

All the deceased activists were part of a social organisation, the Youth of Waziristan. They all have been identified as Waqar Ahmad Dawar, Sunaid Ahmad Dawar, Aamad Dawar and Assadullah.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital in Mirali town.

The Youth Organisation, formed after the Zarb-i-Azb military operation, has worked for the restoration of peace in the militancy-hit region. The organisation has also staged a protest and sit-in against target killings, reported Dawn.

About two years ago security agencies took action against a sit-in organised by the Youth of Waziristan and arrested its founding president, Noor Islam Dawar.

Meanwhile, another case has been registered in the town, where bullet-riddled bodies of two people, who were kidnapped from a market, were found near the Tochi river, also called the Gambila River on Sunday.

The residents in Mirali town said that the unidentified gunmen had kidnapped the two people from Khadi market. Till now no group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing.

The deceased belonged to the Lakki Marwat district.

The same incident has been reported on Sunday when two people were gunned down in South Waziristan.

One incident was reported from Khaisoor village where gunmen shot dead Abdur Rehman. The deceased owned a mobile phone shop in the village, according to dawn.

In another incident, an unidentified assailant killed a person in the Shaktoi area of the district.

The Pakistani police are also becoming the main target of terrorists. Recently, terrorist activities are on surged in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district.

A Pakistani soldier was killed when terrorists targeted security forces in the North Waziristan district of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"On night June 1-2, terrorists fired at a military post in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District," the statement read on Thursday.

During an intense exchange of fire, a young soldier who was 28 years old lost his life. Actions had been carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, said the statement.Hamid Ali, 28 was a resident of Sargodha city in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In a similar incident, on May 23, two Pakistani soldiers died in an attack carried out by terrorists at a check post in

North Waziristan, a local media reported. "On May 23, terrorists carried out a fire raid on a military post in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response," said the ISPR statement. During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Zahoor Khan (20) and Sepoy Rahim Gul (23) died.

( With inputs from ANI )

