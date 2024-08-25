Pakistan: 41 killed in two separate bus accidents

Islamabad, Aug 25 At least 41 people lost their lives in two separate bus accidents in Pakistan on Sunday, including 12 pilgrims who were en route to Iran.

In the first incident, 29 people were killed when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine near the border between Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The bus was travelling from Kahuta to Rawalpindi when it veered off the road and fell into a deep ravine in the Rawalakot region.

The victims, including women and children, were transported to a public hospital in Rawalakot. Meanwhile, rescue operations are still underway to ensure no one remains trapped in the wreckage.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed deep grief over the "loss of precious lives," the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said in a post on X.

President Zardari also expressed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident, stating, "My sympathies are with the bereaved families in this hour of sorrow."

He also stressed the need to speed up relief activities.

Expressing her grief over the tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz posted on X, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of 29 precious lives in the incident of the bus falling into the ditch at Kahuta. May Allah exalt the ranks of those who died in this tragedy and grant patience to their loved ones."

In another separate incident, 12 men died, and 22 others were injured when their bus crashed into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan.

The pilgrims were travelling from Punjab province to Iran but were stopped in the Lasbela district.

However, later, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle due to brake failure.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition.

These accidents follow a similar tragedy last week in which at least 28 Pakistanis were killed and 23 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Iraq met with an accident in Iran's Yazd city.

