Pakistan: 5 dead, 6 others injured in accident in Rawalpindi 

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 29 : As many as five people lost their lives and six others were injured in an accident in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, ARY News reported citing rescue officials.

The rescue officials confirmed that the incident happened due to a collision between a van and a truck, which resulted in the death of five people.

Reportedly, the injured and the bodies have been taken to the nearby hospital, they added.

However, the injured include four women and two men, according to ARY News.

Adding to this, rescue officials said that the five killed were identified as four men and one woman, reported ARY News.

In a similar incident on Sunday, as many as six people including two women died and five were injured after a passenger van fell off a bridge while travelling on the route connecting the Thakot area of Battagram to Hazara Motorway in Pakistan’s Mansehra, according to a Rescue 1122 official, Dawn reported.

The accident took place in Mansehra’s Hathimera area when the vehicle’s driver “lost control of the steering wheel”, he said, adding that 13 people were in the van.

Earlier on August 25, at least four people died and ten others were injured in a road accident in Toba Tek Singh.

According to ARY News, the accident happened when a van hit a tractor-trolley, killing four people including one woman. The accident took place at Kamalia Road in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan.

Following the incident, rescue teams reached the accident site and took the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the dead bodies were taken to Rural Health Centre Rajana.

