Pakistan: 5 paramilitary soldiers injured in Bara attack

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 : Five paramilitary soldiers in Pakistan were injured after unidentified armed men opened fire on them in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Saturday, official sources said, Pakistan based The News International newspaper reported.

The sources said the soldiers of the Frontier Corps were patrolling the Sipah area when the gunmen fired at them, leaving them injured.

The injured soldiers identified as Imtiaz, Sohail, Waqas, Imran and Sohail Ahmad, were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar.

Soon after the incident, the security forces and police reached the area and launched a search but no arrest was made till the filing of the report, according to The News International.

Meanwhile, Dawn also reported that at least 22 security personnel were wounded after a suicide bomber on a motorbike targeted a convoy in the Chehkan area of Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan.

Official sources have revealed that the blast was a "suicide attack in which an unknown suicide bomber riding on a motorbike blew himself up on the convoy of security forces."

The official sources further said that at least 22 security personnel were injured in the attack, as per the Dawn report. However, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) have not issued a statement.

According to official sources, the convoy was heading to the Minza area in the South Waziristan district when it was attacked. After the suicide attack, the area was cordoned off, according to Dawn.

