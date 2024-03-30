Pakistan: 51 convicts sentenced to five-year prison terms in connection with May 9 protests

Gujranwala [Pakistan], March 30 : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala has sentenced 51 convicts to five-year prison terms in connection with the attack on Gujranwala cantonment after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9 last year, Dawn reported.

Protests erupted across Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023. The protests were held in remote and major cities as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers were angry over Imran Khan's arrest.

Over 100 civilians are currently undergoing trial for their alleged involvement in attacks on army installations during the riots that ensued following Imran's arrest on May 9 last year, as per Dawn.

The Rahwali Cantt police filed a case against suspects implicated in an assault on the cantonment in Gujranwala, resulting in numerous injuries and one fatality.

At the time, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Usman Tariq Butt had also received injuries. The first information report was registered under the anti-terrorism law as well as on the charges of attempted murder.

According to Dawn, the sentence was announced on Saturday by ATC Judge Natasha Naseem Sipra. As per a warrant of commitment on the sentence of the convicts, a copy of which is available at Dawn.com, the rioters were charged according to the following terms:

The convicts were given rigorous imprisonment for five years and a Pakistani currency (PKR) 10,000 fine, with simple imprisonment of a further 10 days in case of default under Section 6(2i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Imprisonment for five years and a PKR 10,000 fine, with simple imprisonment of a further 10 days in case of default under Section 6(2m) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

In cases of default under Section 6(2n) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, there was rigorous imprisonment for five years and a PKR 10,000 fine, with a simple imprisonment of a further 10 days.

Under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Section 148, Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), Section 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to PKR 50), and Section 431 (mischief by injury to a public road, bridge, river or channel), there is rigorous imprisonment for one year.

As per the warrant, the sentences will run concurrently, and the convicts will be entitled to the benefit of Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code. This section stipulates that the period of detention of a prisoner must be taken into account when determining the prison term upon conviction by a trial court.

The application of the above section means that the detention periods served so far will also be counted as part of the prison terms announced and thus subtracted from the highest term of five years.

The warrant authorised the superintendent of Central Jail Gujranwala to receive the convicts in his custody and execute the sentences in accordance with the law.

