Pakistan: 785 enforced disappearances, 121 killings documented in first half of 2025, says Paank

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 14 : Baloch National Movement's human rights department, Paank, made a chilling revelation of the dangers being faced by Baloch activists in Pakistan. It said on Thursday that in the first 6 months of 2025 alone, Paank documented 785 enforced disappearances and 121 killings.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Paank highlighted that Baloch activists face grave danger in Pakistan abductions, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are widespread.

It expressed concern over the detention and the possible deportation of a young Baloch activist, Shabar Jamaldini, in a post on X and urged all rights defenders to urgently intervene to prevent this deportation.

In another post, it condemned the enforced disappearance of an academic and his young scholar brother, demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

It wrote on X, "Paank strongly condemns the enforced disappearance of Dr. Usman Qazi, a PhD holder and Assistant Professor at BUITEMS, and his younger brother, Jibran Ahmed, an MPhil Economics student. Both are residents of Nasirabad, district Kech. Around 3:00 a.m. on August 12, 2025, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) forcibly disappeared the two brothers from their residence in Afnan Town, Quetta. The abduction of an academic and his young scholar brother is deeply alarming and utterly unacceptable. PaanK calls for their immediate and unconditional release, holding the authorities accountable for this grave violation."

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

