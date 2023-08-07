Pakistan: 8 Imran Khan's supporters arrested as Section 144 extended in Rawalpindi

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 7 : At least eight Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporters were arrested and 20 more were booked for allegedly blocking roads and staging protests in Rawalpindi against the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dawn reported on Monday.

ASI Mohammad Latif lodged an FIR with Kotli Sattian police and said that the PTI workers raised slogans and blocked roads. He further alleged that the workers also collected stones, but were overpowered by the police. But, some workers managed to escape, according to Dawn.

In another incident, 13 PTI workers, including an aide to the party chairman Imran Khan, were booked by the Racecourse police for offering resistance during the arrest of their party chief at Zaman Park on Saturday.

Inspector Rehan Anwar alleged that the booked suspects attacked the policemen when they reached Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him, Dawn reported.

The workers hurled threats at the police and attacked and snatched the official guns from the policemen. They were later overpowered by the police and subsequently arrested. Cases were also lodged against them.

In a similar incident in Patriata, protesters raised anti-government slogans and demanded the release of Imran Khan. Four PTI supporters were detained by the police while five managed to escape, Dawn reported.

However, no such protest was reported in Rawalpindi city as police continents patrolled the roads on Saturday.

On the other hand, the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner extended Section 144 in the district till August 12 to avoid a law and order situation similar to May 9.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema stated that on the information of the District Intelligence Committee and the local police, there was an imminent threat within the limits of Rawalpindi district of a potential law and order situation entailing likely damage to human life and property, as per Dawn.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was arrested on Saturday from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

The former PM was shifted to Attock jail after his arrest in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported.

The court also imposed PKR 100,000 fine on the convicted PTI chief. The court also declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

