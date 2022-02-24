Pakistan adds 1,455 new Covid-19 cases

Islamabad, Feb 24 Pakistan added 1,455 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,505,328 across the country, said the NCOC, Xinhua news agency reported, citing data released by the NCOC.

A total of 30,114 people died of Covid in Pakistan, including 18 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic said.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 565,975 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 500,092 people.

Over the last 24 hours, 2,914 patients have recovered from Covid, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,412,429, said the NCOC.

