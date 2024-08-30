Pakistan: Adiala jail administration rejects reports of withdrawal of Imran Khan's facilities

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 30 : The Adiala jail administration on Friday rejected reports regarding former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's facilities withdrawn in the prison, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to the superintendent of Central Jail Rawalpindi, all the facilities have been given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan as per the jail manual.

He said Imran Khan had been provided with two helpers during the day, adding that the PTI founder was permitted to meet his family members, and lawyers and hold political meetings twice a week, according to ARY News report.

A separate kitchen has been given to Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, according to the jail superintendent. The jail official said that Khan has been provided with the facility of television in the prison cell.

PTI founder has been permitted to meetings during case hearings in prison. He said, "One English newspaper is sent to the PTI founder every day. To stay in shape, he has a place to walk and an exercise machine."

Notably, security agencies have intensified the probe and arrested at least six more members of the jail staff allegedly for aiding Imran Khan.

The detained staff members of the prison comprise three women, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said, "The detained jail employees have been included a sweeper, two lady wardens and three CCTV monitoring personnel," according to ARY News report.

Security officials have taken mobile phones of their employees in their custody. Sources stated, "Women staffers were exchanging messages between Bushra Bibi and the PTI's founder."

Recently, former Adiala jail deputy superintendent Zafar Iqbal returned home following his arrest on charges of helping Imran Khan, according to sources.

Sources stated that Zafar Iqbal was detained on August 13 for questioning over aiding Imran Khan in prison, ARY News reported.

Khan (71), who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges, including the Toshakhana case, the cypher case, and the unlawful marriage case.

His wife has also been behind bars for months, Geo News reported. The court, however, suspended Imran Khan's sentence in the Toshakhana case, while other courts overturned his convictions in the cypher and iddat cases, respectively, Geo News reported.

The chances of Imran Khan's release from prison further dimmed after the Lahore Police declared his arrest in various cases related to the May 9, 2023, riots, that started after his arrest from Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor