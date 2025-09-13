Pakistan: Alleged 'death squad' shooting in Kech sparks outrage in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 13 : A man was killed in a shooting incident in Tump tehsil of Kech district on Thursday, raising fresh concerns about rising targeted violence in the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to local accounts reported by The Balochistan Post, unidentified armed men stormed a house in the Nazarabad area and opened fire. The victim, identified as Altaf, son of Ata, was killed instantly, while the attackers fled without being apprehended.

Residents and regional sources alleged that the gunmen were affiliated with so-called "death squads," a term used for shadowy groups accused of collaborating with Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies. These outfits have long been linked to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and intimidation campaigns against dissenting voices in Balochistan.

In recent weeks, incidents attributed to such groups have increased across several districts, particularly in the Makran belt. The targets often include political activists, their relatives, tribal elders, and other community members who are seen as influential, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The growing number of killings has sparked outrage among civil society groups, human rights defenders, and political organisations. They argue that the government's inaction has emboldened these groups, leaving residents vulnerable to violence and fear. Despite repeated appeals, no significant measures have been taken by the government to investigate or dismantle the alleged networks, as cited by The Balochistan Post.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor