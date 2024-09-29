Pakistan already a failed state, wants to live with wealth of Balochistan: Baloch Human Rights Council

Geneva [Switzerland], September 29 : Activists around the globe continue to remain concerned over the rising atrocities within the Balochistan province in Pakistan. Razzak Baloch, a member of the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC), in a recent statement highlighted the nexus of Pakistan and China involved in looting Balochistan's resources.

Razzak Baloch's remarks came while participating in a protest outside the UN office in Geneva's Broken Chair Monument.

While referring to the exploitation incurred by Pakistan and China, the leader stated, "This is a failed state, Pakistan is already a failed state. They want to live with the wealth of Balochistan, with the wealth of Sindh, with the wealth of Pashtunistan, and with the wealth of PoJK. Another robber, which is China, entered the scene."

"Now China is dictating to the Pakistani army how to kill. And they are training the Pakistani army because they are masters of killing," he said.

Blasting at China and Pakistan, Razzak Baloch said that he wants their interference out of Balochistan.

"Chinese have killed Uyghur Muslims, put them in jail, and nobody in the world is raising their voice against China. We want China and the Pakistani army to be kicked out of Balochistan. We don't need them. We want our resources to be used for the people of Balochistan, for the people of Sindh," he added.

Razzak Baloch further demanded that Pakistan must be dismantled so that the citizens of Sindh, Balochistan and the Pashtun community can live peacefully.

The BHRC leader stated, "We want Pakistan must be dismantled so that the people of Sindh, people of Balochistan, people of Pashtunistan, people of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) can live in peace. Because this barbarian army has controlled everything. All these dummy political parties of Pakistan are under the occupation of Punjabi armies."

"They cannot talk, they cannot do anything. Look at the parliament, look at the political parties, look at the judiciary, look at the media. They have no shame. They say this is Pakistan, this is a failed state," he underlined.

