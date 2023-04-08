Pakistan announces all-out anti-terror operation against banned outfits

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 : To root out terrorism from the country, Pakistan on Friday announced an all-out anti-terror operation against banned outfits, reported Geo News.

The development came after a two-hour-long National Security Committee (NSC) meeting comprising the country's top civil and military leadership with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, a statement from the PM's Office said.

The recent spurt in clashes between terrorists and the police in Pakistan after the failure of a ceasefire with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) reflects the precarious security situation in the country.

This all-around and comprehensive operation to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms from Pakistan will also include efforts at the political, diplomatic, security, economic, and social levels.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Shamshad Mirza, federal ministers for defence, finance and information, and senior military leadership were in attendance, reported Geo News.

"The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with renewed vigour and determination with the [help] of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism," the statement mentioned.

The committee termed the recent spate of terrorism a result of a soft corner for and reckless policy with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was completely contrary to public expectations and aspirations, reported Geo News.

From January to March of this year, various attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have resulted in the death of 127 police officers, reported The News International.

According to an official, 116 of them were killed in January, two in February and nine in March. At least four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and some junior officers were among those killed in attacks during the first quarter of 2023.

Comparatively, 36 policemen were attacked in 2017, 30 in 2018, 38 in 2019, 28 in 2020, and 59 in 2021. However, the number of casualties by policemen increased to over 120 in 2022, and the death toll in the first quarter of 2023 has already surpassed the numbers in the previous year.

The police posts in several areas have been coming under attack with grenades and heavy weapons for the last couple of years.

The most recent incident this year occurred in Lakki Marwat, when DSP Iqbal Momand and three other police officers were killed after their armoured personnel carrier was damaged by a roadside improvised explosive device, reported The News International.

The worst attack on police during the current year was in January when a suicide bomber detonated explosives around his vest in the mosque of the Peshawar Police Lines during the Zuhr prayers.

Regarding the casualties in the incident, some senior officials put the exact death toll at 100 and 96 were policemen some of whom died at the hospital, reported The News International.

Terrorism in Pakistan has been rearing its head again. Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan has worsened with terrorist groups executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Since the talks with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down in November, the terrorist group has intensified its attacks, particularly targeting the police in KP and areas bordering Afghstan. Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalized a nexus with the outlawed TTP, reported Dawn.

