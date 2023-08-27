Pakistan: Another case filed against PTI leaders for “anti-state” campaign

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 27 : A fresh case was lodged against senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Lahore, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The case has been registered for allegedly launching a “false campaign” against the state institutions on social media platforms.

Among those named in the case are former Finance minister Hammad Azhar, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Azam Swati, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s (IPP) Ali Zaidi and former PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, Geo News reported.

According to the FIA officials, all leaders booked in the case were summoned last month for an explanation but none appeared before the investigation agency.

“Neither did they submit their replies in this regard," the report noted quoting an official.

A case has been registered against these leaders in light of evidence and their statements. “Teams have been formed to arrest the suspects,” Geo News quoted an FIA official as saying.

Azam Swati was booked in multiple cases across the country for his controversial tweets against a senior military officer, according to Geo News.

Initially, the senator was arrested by the FIA on October 13, 2022, after he posted a “hateful and threatening message” against the then-army chief, judiciary, and other state institutions on his official Twitter account.

Following the attacks on the military installations, including Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) and General Headquarters (GHQ), the PTI leadership has been facing a number of cases, including sedition and terrorism cases, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, continues to be in Attock jail after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana case earlier this month.

The court also imposed an 100,000 Pakistani Rupees fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for five years from holding public office following his conviction.

