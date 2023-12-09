Pakistan apex court to hear intra-court pleas against military trial verdict on December 13

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 9 : The Pakistan Supreme Court will hear the intra-court appeals (ICAs) on December 13, moved to challenge the October 23 apex court verdict against trials of civilians in the military courts, ARY News reported on Saturday.

It reported that on October 23, the Supreme Court (SC) announced its verdict by 4-1 in pleas against civilian trials in the military courts. The PTI chairman and others moved the top court to challenge the military trial of civilians named in the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The petitions moved by the federal government defence ministry, the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments will be heard by a bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq.

The petitions request the suspension of the operation of October 23 short order during the ICAs pendency.

ARY News reported that the petitioners pleaded with the superior court to nullify its verdict until the decision on the review plea as the accused demanded their trial in the military courts..

The October 23 court's ruling was a relief for dozens on trial for ransacking military installations during protests in May after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Experts called the ruling a win for democracy.

The Human Rights Committee has stated that the trial of civilians in military or special courts may raise serious problems as far as the equitable, impartial and independent administration of justice is concerned.

The government, in a report to SC, said that 102 individuals were arrested after May 09 and 10 incidents in its plea to the court.

According to the application, a total of 102 persons were taken into custody for their involvement in the attacks on military installations, including GHQ Rawalpindi, Corps Commander House Lahore, PAF Base Mianwali, ISI Establishment Civil Lines Faisalabad, Sialkot Cantonment, Hamza Camp, Gujranwala Cantonment, and Bannu Cantonment, ARY News reported.

The accused have been taken into custody under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, read with the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor