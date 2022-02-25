Pakistan appoints first Hindu lieutenant colonel

The Pakistan Army has promoted a Hindu officer to the lieutenant colonel's post, for the first time in its history, media reports said on Friday.

Kelash Kumar, who hails from Thar district in Sindh province, is a "brilliant officer", the Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing said in a statement.

Kumar is the first Hindu-Pakistani to be elevated to the position, Pakistan's Saama News reported.

His rank was upgraded from major to lieutenant colonel.

Media reports said Kumar passed out from the Pakistan Military Academy. He was serving in the Pakistan army's Medical corps.

( With inputs from ANI )

