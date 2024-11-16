Pakistan armed forces detain four more individuals in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 16 : The Pakistan armed forces have reportedly abducted four individuals from Kharan's Kalan area in Balochistan.

Nusratullah, son of Sardar Liaquat, and Muhammad Hassan, son of Munshi Abdullah, were taken by the armed forces and then disappeared, The Balochistan Post reported.

In another incident of enforced disappearance, Munir, son of Assa, was taken into custody by the armed forces in the coastal city of Gwadar and has now disappeared, reported by the Balochistan Post. The armed forces have also detained Nouroz, son of Muhammad Islam, after conducting a raid in the industrial town of Hub Chowki.

Nouroz is a resident of Sande Sar in Panjgur and has been abducted twice before.

Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) issued a statement highlighting the details of Hasil Khan, who was forcibly disappeared by the armed forces from Awaran. The victim's brother submitted the details to VBMP, reported The Balochistan Post.

Recently, Pakistani security forces forcibly disappeared six individuals during a raid in the Kech, Kharan, and Dera Bugti districts of Balochistan. Ismail, a shopkeeper from Balnigor, Imran, a student, and Liaquat Ali, a resident of Dasht, were abducted in Kech district.

Waseem, son of Saeed Ahmed, was reportedly abducted from his shop in Kharan district. Talal, son of Umar, and Amir Baloch, son of Ibrahim, were forcibly disappeared by the Pakistani forces from Kadan.

The ongoing enforced disappearances have created havoc in the minds of the Baloch people. Balochistan has been a region marked by political instability and conflict, particularly between movements advocating for independence and the state.

Enforced disappearances, where individuals are detained by security forces without any formal recognition or legal procedure, have become widespread.

Human rights groups regularly accuse Pakistani law enforcement and military forces of using this method to stifle opposition and intimidate activists, students, and the general public.

