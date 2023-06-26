Pakistan: At least 20 die in rain-related incidents in Punjab in last 24 hours

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 : At least 20 people died in rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Punjab over the last 24 hours, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing Rescue 1122's statement released on Monday.

The statement released by provincial emergency service spokesperson Farooq Ahmed said that the deaths were caused due to electrocution, drowning and lightning. According to the statement, five people died in Narowal and two in Sheikhupura after they were struck by lightning, Dawn reported.

Seven people drowned in Punjab province and six deaths occurred due to electrocution. According to the statement, 10 people were injured in wall and roof collapse incidents in Lahore, three in Chiniot and one in Sheikhupura. Meanwhile, seven people were wounded after they were hit by lightning.

61 cases of electrocution were referred to hospitals across Punjab province. Of which, 54 were provided immediate medical aid, according to the statement, Dawn reported. Considering the rain situation, traffic police in Lahore deployed additional wardens on busy roads and thoroughfares in low-lying areas of the city. Fork lifters were also deployed at various places, City Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansir Feroz said in a statement.

The City Traffic Officer called on the people to practice caution during the rain and also asked the residents to drive carefully, stay away from electric installations and poles and avoid unnecessary travel, the report said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the provincial government and district administration to take immediate measures for draining the standing water.

"Make arrangements for draining the water within 24 hours," Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) quoted him as saying in the statement, according to Dawn.

Shehbaz Sharif also ordered the authorities to mobilise teams from all relevant institutions in the rainy situation and constantly monitor the situation and take administrative steps. He also gave instructions to ensure the uninterrupted flow of traffic in the city.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi had directed the provincial administration, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122 and the Water and Sanitation Agency to stay alert for the next 24 hours due to the heavy rains, Dawn reported citing Radio Pakistan.

Syed Mohsin Naqvi directed the relevant officers to stay in the field and stressed that "negligence in drainage work will not be tolerated." Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed grief over the deaths caused by lightning in Punjab.

