Pakistan: At least 20 injured in Sheikhupura train accident, 5 critical

Sheikhupura [Pakistan], September 24 : At least 20 people were injured after two trains collided near Qilla Sattar Shah in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura district on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The accident took place after a Mianwali-bound passenger train hit a freight train already parked on the main railway line, say police.

The injured victims include women and children as well, according to ARY News.

After the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The condition of five victims is said to be critical.

Notably, this incident comes just months after the major Hazara Express train derailment which killed at least 34 people.

Earlier on August 6, at least 34 people were killed and over 100 people sustained injuries after 10 bogies of Hazara Express traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah.

Railway officials reported that the tragic incident occurred near Saharai Railway Station, located between Shahzadpur and Nawabshah when the Hazara Express was en route from Karachi, as per ARY News.

The derailment resulted in 10 bogies veering off the tracks, leading to chaos and injuries among the passengers on board.

A preliminary report into the accident stated that the accident happened due to missing fishplates and a broken track, Dawn reported.

After the incident, Pakistan Railways also suspended six officials in connection with the horrific train accident.

Notably, the old rails and historic bridges make Pakistan Railways dangerous and unsafe. Over the system, there are 13,841 bridges, including 532 major and 13,309 minor ones. Surprisingly, practically all of the bridges were built when the subcontinent's railway system was inaugurated in 1870, according to The Nation

Also, the theft of rail tracks, engines and particular parts has been commonplace for decades in Pakistan, The Nation reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor