Pakistan-backed death squad murders another youth in Balochistan

Quetta, Aug 19 Another Baloch youth was brutally murdered in Balochistan’s Kech district by Pakistan-backed death squads as the cycle of persecution continues amid a surge in extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture across the province, a leading human rights organisation alleged on Tuesday.

Condemning the extrajudicial killing, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that 22-year-old Hatim Dilpul, a resident of Tajhaban, Kech, was targetted while performing a routine task—carrying groceries and essential supplies to his elderly grandparents in the mountainous area of the region.

Citing reports, the rights body stated that the Pakistani death squads indiscriminately fired on him, leaving his body riddled with bullets. His remains were later recovered, bearing clear signs of targetted execution.

“This heinous act follows a pattern of threats, harassment, and intimidation that Hatim had previously endured from the same state-backed death squads. His killing is not an isolated incident but part of the wider, systematic campaign of extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, and collective punishment carried out against the Baloch civilian population with complete impunity,” read a statement issued by Paank.

The rights body held Pakistan fully responsible for this crime and called on the international human rights organisations, the United Nations, and the global community to urgently intervene, demand accountability, and ensure justice for Adam Dilpul and countless other victims of state-sponsored atrocities in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, highlighting another incident of enforced disappearance, Paank stated that on the night of August 17, Pakistani security forces forcibly disappeared Baloch youth Mir Yousaf Ali from Karachi.

The rights body stated that according to his father, this is not the first tragedy the family has endured, as 15 years ago, three of Yousaf’s elder brothers and more than 30 relatives were forcibly disappeared from the Tootak area of Khuzdar district in Balochistan. None of them has been seen or heard since their disappearance.

Paank strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of Yousaf Ali, calling the act a blatant violation of international human rights laws and a continuation of Pakistan’s ongoing war crimes in Balochistan.

Furthermore, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated that a Baloch family protesting the enforced disappearance of their son by Pakistani forces continued their sit-in demonstrations outside the Karachi Press Club for the 15th consecutive day on Tuesday despite heavy rain.

Zahid Ali, a 25-year-old International Relations student at the University of Karachi, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces on July 17, along with his rickshaw that he drove part-time to support his family.

“This morning, Karachi witnessed heavy rain, yet Zahid’s father, Abdul Hameed — a hepatitis patient with declining health — remained at the camp, refusing to abandon the sit-in for even a moment. His only demand is the safe release of his son,” stated the BYC

The human rights body urged students, civil society, media, and all concerned citizens to stand with Abdul Hameed and his family during their time of struggle.

