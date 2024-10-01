Pakistan: Balakot residents demand free electricity from Suki Kinari Hydropower Project

Mansehra [Pakistan], October 1 : On Monday, members of a committee formed by local government representatives and residents of Balakot tehsil called for free electricity from the recently completed Suki Kinari hydropower project. The project is expected to be commissioned in the first week of October, according to Dawn.

Fahad Yalmaz, chairman of the Garhi Habibullah village council, told a meeting of the committee, "We have launched a movement to press the government for the provision of free electricity to the people of Balakot. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Sardar Mohammad Yusuf has also discussed the matter with the Prime Minister, and we expect a positive outcome before the inauguration of the power station in the first week of October."

The participants also agreed to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to the inauguration of the recently completed 880 MW hydropower project, situated over the Kunhar River in the Kaghan Valley. During the event, Javed Iqbal, president of the Balakot Traders' Association, stated that the community had sacrificed their lands for the energy project, yet the authorities had not fulfilled the promised relief package, which included the construction of schools and health facilities for those affected, as reported by Dawn.

He mentioned that MNA Sardar Yusuf had raised the issue of providing free electricity to the Prime Minister. Earlier on Saturday, residents of Balakot tehsil blocked the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road for more than three hours, demanding free electricity from local dams.

Recently, in July, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced an increase in electricity tariffs by Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2.56 per unit in Pakistan, as reported by ARY News. This increase adds to the financial strain that consumers are already grappling with due to rising energy costs.

Meanwhile, in July, K-Electric announced that electricity consumers in Karachi are set to receive inflated electricity bills in August, according to ARY News.

Despite having various energy resources, including hydropower, natural gas, and coal, Pakistan faces persistent power shortages. The electricity supply often falls short of demand, leading to load shedding that can last for several hours each day in many areas.

