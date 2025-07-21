Pakistan: Baloch Human rights group gives call to hold perpetrators of honour killings accountable

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 21 : Leading Baloch human rights group, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised its voice over the horrific honour killing of Bano Baloch and her husband, Ehsan, and brought to light several other incidents of human rights violations which aim at distorting Baloch culture.

In a post on X, BYC said, "The horrific murder of Bano Baloch and her husband, Ehsan, is a deep and permanent scar on the conscience of Balochistan. No self-respecting society can condone such brutal and inhumane acts. In a region where women already endure systemic repression and violence, this tragedy highlights how tribal and feudal forces, often empowered and shielded by the state, continue to act with impunity. These acts are not isolated but symptoms of a broader culture of complicity and silence."

It highlighted that honour killings have no place in Baloch culture.

"Our traditions are rooted in the dignity, equality, and freedom of women. The leadership and resilience of Baloch women in political and social movements throughout our history are living proof of this legacy".

BYC reiterated that, since its inception, it has taken a firm and unequivocal stance against all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination and rejected any attempts to justify such crimes under the guise of tradition or culture.

It gave a call to the Baloch society to stand united against the regressive forces in every political, social, and cultural arena. The state bears a significant share of the responsibility.

"From the murder of Najma in Awaran to the enforced disappearance of Mahjabeen, and the reappointment of figures like Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, who, only last year, was implicated in acts of extreme violence against women, the pattern is clear: the state either commits or protects those who commit such crimes".

The BYC compared the honour-killers to the state-backed death squads.

"They are tools of repression, intent on distorting Baloch culture and undermining our national dignity."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1947011398128828790

The BYC gave a call to the Baloch society to stand up for its daughters, sisters, and wives, not as dependents, but as equal partners in the struggle for justice and freedom.

"The murder of Bano must not be forgotten. It must ignite a national awakening. We demand that the state immediately arrest the perpetrators and ensure they receive the harshest punishment permitted under the law. The protection of such criminals, often extended by the state, must be brought to an end. Only through justice can we begin to heal and ensure that such atrocities are never repeated", the BYC said.

