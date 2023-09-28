Islamabad [Pakistan], September 28 : Hundreds of workers and supporters of the Baloch­istan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) in various parts of Balochistan held protests and carried out marches in response to the party's call, raising concerns regarding the tense situation in Wadh, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

BNP-M supporters gathered outside the Quetta Press Club with party flags, signs, and banners displaying their demands and raising concerns regarding the Wadh situation. Earlier, BNP-M supporters marched along various streets in Quetta.

BNP-M’s Secretary General, Waja Jahanzeb Baloch, along with former federal minister Agha Hassan Baloch, Ghulam Nabi Marri, and other leaders led the protest march, according to Dawn report. The participants in the march criticised the government and local administration in Khuzdar.

While addressing the rallies, BNP-M leaders raised concerns regarding the Wadh situation. They held the government responsible for not responding to the actions of the armed forces which resulted in the displacement of families. The leaders said that the government was planning to launch an operation in Wadh similar to Dera Bugti.

They further claimed that Balochistan has been subjected to the influence of death squads which has caused further tensions. The rallies were held in Khuzdar, Kal­at, Noshki, Lasbela, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Panj­gur, Turbat, Kohlu and Loralai, Dawn reported.

The leaders said that a shutter-down strike is scheduled for September 30, and a wheel-jam strike will be held in Balochistan on October 7, Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference in Khuzdar, BNP leaders Abdul Rauf Mengal and Shafiqur Rehman Sa­­soli expressed regret that the problem of Balochistan has always been addressed through the use of force instead of negotiations.

Earlier in August, a large number of people, including minorities, relocated to other parts of Balochistan due to the gun battle between two rival groups of the Mengal tribe in the Wadh area of Balochistan's Khuzdar district, which claimed the lives of three people and injured 10 others, according to Dawn report.

Both groups broke the ceasefire they had agreed to due to the efforts made by the Sarawan tribes chief Nawab Aslam Raisani and other tribal elders, Dawn reported.

According to officials, after breaking the ceasefire, both sides were using heavy weapons against each other which led to the closure of all markets and business centres causing shortages of food and other essential items in Wadh town and its surrounding areas.

Traffic was also badly affected as the local administration closed the Khuzdar-Karachi Highway after rival groups fired rockets and mortar shells at each other. The local residents started moving to other areas to save their lives and avoid any big loss due to the continued exchange of fire.

