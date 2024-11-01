Pakistan: Baloch National Movement raises alarm over forced disappearances of NUML students

Quetta [Balochistan], November 1, : The Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, Paank, has expressed grave concern regarding the recent forced disappearance of ten students from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

In a post on X, the department stated, "Paank expresses deep concern over the forced disappearance of ten NUML students, who were taken during a raid by Pakistani forces at their residence near IJP Metro Station, Rawalpindi, on October 31, 2023. The students, hailing from Balochistan and preparing for midterm exams, have vanished abruptly, raising serious alarm."

Paank identified the missing students as Salim Arif, Balach Fida, Khuda Dad, Khalil Ahmed, Hammal Hassani, Babar Atta, Noor Muheem, Iftikhar Azum, and Ahssam, who were enrolled in various disciplines at NUML.

This incident highlights the troubling reality faced by Baloch students in Pakistan, where numerous reports of enforced disappearances and state repression persist. Advocates argue that this trend reflects a systematic effort to suppress dissent and intimidate individuals voicing concerns about the political and human rights situation in Balochistan.

There have been multiple reports of extrajudicial killings of Baloch activists and students, often occurring amid state operations against perceived separatist movements, leading to allegations of state-sponsored violence.

Furthermore, Baloch students frequently encounter discrimination in educational institutions regarding both access and the quality of education. Reports indicate harassment and intimidation targeting those who express political dissent or advocate for Baloch's rights.

More than a hundred cases of mass abduction by Pakistani forces have been documented in Balochistan, instilling a climate of terror and anxiety among the populace.

The Pakistan armed forces have employed various violent measures to quell protests, yet the Baloch Youth Congress (BYC) and the Baloch people continue to fight against enforced disappearances. These cases have fostered deep-seated fears within the Baloch community, as such abductions are seen as violations of their rights and freedoms.

