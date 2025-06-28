Pakistan: Baloch protest continues for 5,864 days; demands global action against enforced disappearances

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 28 : A protest encampment organised by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) in Quetta reached its 5,864th consecutive day on Friday, emphasising what families describe as the state's systematic practice of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Running for over 16 years, this hunger strike camp is among the longest-lasting protests in South Asia. Family members of the forcibly disappeared continue to gather each day, seeking justice for thousands of Baloch men and youth reportedly taken by Pakistani security forces.

On Friday, Khuda Bakhsh Baloch, Noor Muhammad Baloch, and Nazir Ahmad Baloch from Kalat visited the camp to express support for the families of the victims.

During the gathering, VBMP Vice Chairman Mama Qadeer Baloch stated that "enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and constraints on civil liberties have become ingrained in Balochistan," The Balochistan Post reported.

"These incidents are not isolated. They reflect a broader agenda that has devastated generations," he remarked. "Behind every missing individual is a mother who continues to wait and a child who still holds hope."

He accused state forces of not only going after civilians but also allowing non-state armed groups to operate in different areas, reportedly to suppress democratic movements and intimidate the population.

Mama Qadeer mentioned that military operations have escalated in regions like Makran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Mastung, Bolan, Mach, Harnai, and Dukki, leaving locals fearful and in a state of legal uncertainty.

He urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take action, asserting that the inaction from the global community has encouraged further violations. "The world observes, yet it does not respond. This silence is not neutral, it is lethal," he stated.

Although the United Nations and other rights organisations have previously expressed concerns about incidents in Balochistan, the VBMP contends that there are still no significant international investigations or accountability measures.

"The Baloch are stripped of even the right to mourn with dignity," Mama Qadeer said, demanding urgent and independent inquiries into the numerous cases of missing persons throughout the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

