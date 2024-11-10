Pakistan: Baloch Students' Council Punjab allege state-sponsored repression, abductions

Quetta [Pakistan], November 10 : The Baloch Students' Council (BSC) Punjab has condemned allegations against its members, asserting that these claims are part of a systematic attempt to obstruct Baloch students' access to education.

The council stressed that its focus is on supporting Baloch students with educational challenges, providing career counselling, and assisting in their academic pursuits, The Balochistan Post reported.

The council further asserted that linking student councils to armed groups is a calculated tactic intended to harass Baloch students, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that discourages them from continuing their education.

The council emphasised that these measures appear aimed at mentally and physically harassing students and deterring them from academic advancement.

The spokesperson highlighted the broader context of this alleged repression, noting that despite Baloch students comprising less than one per cent of the student body in Punjab and federal regions, they face significant systemic challenges.

"Repeatedly, new measures are introduced to intimidate and prevent Baloch students from advancing in their education," the spokesperson stated.

The BSC referenced a pattern of troubling incidents over the past year, including around ten cases of enforced disappearances or raids on student residences. Recently, 10 Baloch students reportedly went missing in Islamabad, and a student from Punjab University was also abducted, reported the Balochistan Post.

In the closing statement, the spokesperson warned that such unfounded allegations serve to justify enforced disappearances of Baloch students and cautioned authorities that any further harassment or abductions would be the full responsibility of the state and its institutions.

The council affirmed its commitment to defending the safety and future of its members, indicating it would not yield to intimidation.

These incidents underscore the systemic repression and discrimination faced by Baloch students in educational institutions, cultivating a climate of fear across the region, reported The Balochistan Post.

The broader Baloch community continues to endure serious human rights violations, prompting urgent calls for action and international intervention.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor