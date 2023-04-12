Pakistan: Balochistan facing injection, medicine shortage amid epidemic

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 12 : The Leishma epidemic, which has spread in one of the districts of Pakistan's Balochistan, has gone out of control and are affecting poor people of different ages in the region. Due to the sudden increase in the number of affected victims, the medicine and injection supplies kept with the local hospitals have fallen short.

According to Dr Nasrullah, health officer of Kalat district, more than 600 Leishma patients have been registered. He further said that since the number of affected individuals is quite high, the quantity of medical supply provided by the government is insufficient. They have appealed to the Health Department and government in this regard but have not received any response.

He warned the government that if the disease is not controlled timely, it is liable to spread to other regions as well. The rapid spread of this sand fly-borne disease can be attributed to the last year's flood situation.

After failing to anticipate the situation beforehand after the floods, the government is now on the back foot and is asking for help from international orgzations like WHO and UNICEF. A free ration camp was orgzed by the Al-Khidmat Foundation (affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami and JuD) in the port city of Gwadar, Balochistan which was just another photo ops session by

the administration and the NGO wherein 500 needy people who were selected to receive the ration package were asked to leave the package and return home empty-handed after the photo session was over. According to locals, they felt very disrespected and mocked by the administration.

The needy, who were selected by the Al Khidmat Foundation, were asked to gather at the Bizenjo Football stadium. However, after the photo session, they were dispersed forcefully and the package meant for them was then distributed among some influential people and leaders.

According to locals, their employment which was mostly dependent on fishing was severely affected by the illegal Chinese trawling mafia and it has become difficult for them to earn their living. It should be noted that Pakistan is suffering from severe inflation, especially in the Balochistan region. Locals said both the shops and shopkeepers disappeared within 2 hours of the administration's photo session. The residents appealed to the chief secretary and deputy commissioner of Bolan district of Balochistan to look into the matter and take strict action against the corrupt officials.

The Al-Khidmat Foundation is a frontal charitable orgsation affiliated with Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) of Hafiz Sayeed and Jamaat-e-Islami. The funds obtained through such acts meant for sheer publicity may be used in other terror activities. Given the severe inflation in the region, the political leaders are busy filling their own coffers and engaging in corruption openly.

